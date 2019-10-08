1-855-845-7415: California launches 1st free statewide mental health line

On Monday, California launched its first statewide mental health line in order to provide non-emergency emotional support for those struggling with mental and emotional well-being.

The service was made possible because of a state budget allocation of $10.8 million over three years, officials said.

“Too many Californians are struggling with mental health and emotional well-being challenges. Peer-to-peer support is a proven way of helping people stay healthy and get the help they need. The California Peer-Run Warm Line is an important resource for so many people, and I’m thrilled we were able to get it funded,” said State Senator Scott Wiener.

The launch comes just a few days before World Mental Health Day, which is on Thursday.

The free service is available to anyone who calls or texts the California Peer-Run Warm Line at 1-855-845-7415.

The line will be staffed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Sundays from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.