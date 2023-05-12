1 dead, 1 critically injured in Hayward shooting: Police

The search for answers is on for a fatal shooting that left one dead and another injured in Hayward, authorities said.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday in the 100 block of Cassia Drive, police responded to the scene after receiving several calls about gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man and a woman in a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials said the woman, a 30-year-old resident of Hayward died at a local hospital. The man, a 28-year-old Oakland resident, was last responded to be in critical but stable condition.

Officials said the identities of the victims are currently being withheld.

A search warrant was performed at an address on South Eldorado Street in San Mateo, but no arrests were made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Green with the Hayward Police Department at (510) 293-7176.