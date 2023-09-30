1 dead, 1 injured after SFPD pursuit of vehicle wanted for armed robbery, auto burglaries

article

One person is dead and another is injured Saturday after San Francisco police officers tried to pull over a vehicle that was wanted in connection to an armed robbery and multiple auto burglaries, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release.

The vehicle carrying the two suspects crashed into a "fixed object" near the Paul Street off ramp by San Bruno Ave and Mansell Street around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

"Officers were preparing to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled from officers before a traffic stop could be initiated. Officers pursued the fleeing suspects, and the pursuit continued onto the highway," SFPD said in a statement.

SFPD officers and paramedics with the SF Fire Department rendered aid, but one of the suspects died at the scene. The other suspect was transported to a nearby hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The collision is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, SFPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD, you may remain anonymous.