1 dead, 1 injured in New Year's Day double shooting: Oakland police

Oakland police said a double shooting left one man dead and another injured.

The gunfire broke out near the Martin Luther King Jr branch of the Oakland Public Library on International Boulevard on New Year's Day, officials said.

One man was found shot near the library and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The other man showed up moments later at the hospital wounded. He is listed in stable condition.

Police said no arrests have been made in the shooting.

This marks they city's first homicide of 2023.

