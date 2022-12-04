1 dead, 2 injured after cars collided near residential area in Antioch

article

One person was killed and at least two others were injured when two cars collided in Antioch Sunday alongside James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive.

Residents say this stretch of road is dangerous, and they want city leadership to step up and make safety changes.

Neighbor Dave Velasquez said cars have crashed onto his property in the past. Now, he puts rocks and boulders in front of his fence to prevent that from happening again.

"Us neighbors have been complaining about this bad, bad area coming down James Donlon speeding. We’ve talked to the cops many, many times. But nothing’s getting done," said Velasquez.

He and other neighbors heard the crash and came out of their homes to try to help.

Police say an occupant of the pickup truck was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead. At least two others in the white BMW were injured. Police are investigating if speed was a factor.

"There’s been a lot of accidents on James Donlon. Mainly because of the speed that drivers tend to get to on James Donlon. I’ve personally stopped a vehicle going 72 miles on this street," said Sgt. Rob Green, Antioch Police Department.

Residents who live nearby say this is just one of many crashes.

"This is happening way too much. Way too much," said Jennifer Taito. "I wonder what they are going to do about this. It’s just sad. Another life gone."

Neighbors say drivers often go way above the 40-mile-per-hour speed limit. Sometimes they see cars racing each other.

Pedro Ramirez said one time, a speeding driver almost hit his daughter.

"This street is real dangerous," said Ramirez. "Real dangerous. People speeding sometimes 100 miles per hour."

Neighbors want to see police patrolling the area and ticketing speeding drivers. They are also calling on city officials to make safety changes before someone else gets hurt or killed.

Police say they want to remind drivers to slow down. According to an upcoming city council meeting agenda, traffic-calming measures for several streets, including James Donlon, will be discussed.