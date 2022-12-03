Truck driver carrying mail killed in fiery hit-and-run crash in Oakland

A tractor-trailer transporting USPS packages through Oakland early Saturday caught fire, killing the driver, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed two cars were speeding at the time of the crash when one of them crashed into the trailer, causing it to be engulfed in flames.

CHP authorities said the trailer driver died at the scene. The driver of the car that crashed into the truck was picked up by another vehicle and fled the scene, officials said.

Further details on the driver's escape were not provided.

USPS officials said the packages on the truck were en route to an airport to out-of-state destinations and are currently in the process of recovering the packages.

Officials said a majority of packages were not harmed and that four of the 17 loaded containers were impacted.

Those who believe may be impacted by the accident are asked to visit USPS' website for additional assistance. Claims can also be filed.

Those who have information regarding the crash are urged to contact the CHP.