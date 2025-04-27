1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash in Santa Rosa

One driver is dead, and another driver and their passenger are severely injured following a head-on crash in Santa Rosa Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred on Occidental Road east of Mill Station Road around 4 p.m. when the driver of the Honda Accord, who died at the scene, suddenly drafted from their lane and crashed head-on into a Jeep Wrangler, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officials said the Honda driver was driving eastbound on Occidental Road and drifted left into the Jeep driving westbound. The Jeep driver and their passenger were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the Honda driver to suddenly drift left.

Authorities didn't identify the deceased driver or the driver and passenger of the Jeep.

It's also unclear how fast either driver was going.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash is asked to contact the CHP Santa Rosa office at (707) 806-5600.