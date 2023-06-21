1 dead, 3 hurt in Contra Costa County crash

One person was killed, and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Contra Costa County on Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District first reported the crash on social media around 2:31 p.m. The three-car crash happened on Vasco Road, south of Camino Diablo.

Fire officials confirmed that one person died at the scene and three other victims were hurt. Initially they said 10 people were injured in the crash.

Drivers were told to expect delays as the road was shut down in both directions.

SkyFOX flew above the crash scene where wreckage was seen strewn across the roadway.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the crash.