Sticky situation: Sugar truck, big rig stuck together on I-80 in Richmond

A truck carry a load of sugar and a big rig carrying carnival equipment were fused together on Interstate 80 in the East Bay early Tuesday morning, causing a very sticky situation for drivers trying to get from Richmond to El Cerrito.

The crash was reported at 1:30 a.m. at the westbound Potrero Avenue offramp when all lanes were blocked, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that it appears the driver of the sugar truck rear-ended the carnival-carrying truck. The carnival truck driver was flown to the hospital with serious injured, the CHP said. And the driver of the sugar truck appeared to be fine.

As of 5 a.m., one right lane was reopened.

The Alameda County Fair runs through July 9, but the CHP had no idea if the trucks were part of the annual event, which is held in Pleasanton.

Two heavy wreckers were called to pry the stuck trucks apart, and piles of sugar covered portions of the highway.

Fire departments from Richmond and Contra Costa County were called in to assist.

Traffic was moving slowly through the area and the CHP said it could take hours to fully correct the situation.

