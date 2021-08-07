1 dead, 3 injured during shooting in Huntington Beach

One person is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a shooting outside a Huntington Beach home Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Operatta Drive just before 11 a.m. Once on scene, officers located four people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all transported to the hospital; where one later died.

According to Huntington Beach Police, SWAT has responded to the scene and set an active perimeter. No suspect is in custody.

The Huntington Beach Police Department is urging the public to avoid the neighborhood south of Edinger Avenue, between Bolsa Chica and Fantasia Lane.

This is a developing story, check back for updates