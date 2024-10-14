Expand / Collapse search

Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents

Published  October 14, 2024 5:31pm PDT
COACHELLA, Calif. - Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to "go back home to Mommy" to "get the hell knocked out of her," his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators.

The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. As the crowd jeered her, Trump said "Back home to Mommy. She goes back home to Mommy."

Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: "'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her."

"Her mother's a big fan of ours," the former president finished before returning to his speech. "Her mother, her father."

It was unclear what the protester was doing during the event, or what happened to her afterwards.

Trump has a long history of using violent language about hecklers at his rallies. During his 2016 campaign, he urged his crowds to "knock the crap" out of protesters and said of one, "I'd like to punch him in the face."

