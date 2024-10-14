49ers' Ricky Pearsall practices for first time since shooting

The San Francisco 49ers face their biggest test of the young NFL season on Sunday. Still, there's optimism as rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has been cleared to practice, signaling a potential boost to the 53-man roster.

Under the midday Monday sun at the Levi's Stadium practice field, Pearsall went through the paces with his team during an hour-long practice. The team will evaluate Pearsall for three weeks before determining whether to activate him.

"It was cool to see him out there with offense, running routes. I think he’s gonna bring a whole new element to the offense," said rookie offensive lineman Dominick Puni.

Added first-year free safety Malik Mustapha, "It’s exciting. It’s a blessing to see him. So we’re just gonna get him adjusted and hopefully, you know, he’s gonna be able to make some plays for us."

The 49ers' 2024 first-round draft pick, Pearsall, nearly lost his career and life to a gunshot wound to the chest during a robbery on Aug. 31, which left him recuperating for six weeks.

Fellow rookie teammates said they are still shaken by the turn of events.

"Life’s too short. You never know when your time is done here on this planet. So I think just for me, it was a big huge eye-opener," said 49ers rookie punt returner Jacob Cowing.

With the worst of the ordeal behind him, Pearsall is slated to practice over the next three weeks. If deemed fit, he'll rejoin the 49ers on game days.

His teammates said the man with speed, hands, and a unique style still has his alluring "swag."

"He was real cool when I met him the first time. And he’s still the same person," said Puni.

Pearsall could showcase his talent on Nov. 17 at Levi's Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks—the abilities that made him a top draft pick for the 49ers.

This Sunday, the 49ers are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs at home in a Super Bowl LVIII rematch.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on the Instagram platform, @jessegontv and on Facebook, @JesseKTVU.