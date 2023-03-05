1 dead, 3 injured in Saturday night crash

One person died and three face major injuries after a car crash in Watsonville on Saturday night, announced the California Highway Patrol.

Officers said that at 10:22 p.m., a 2007 Volvo XC90 was traveling southbound on Holohan Road near Grimmer Road when it crossed the solid double yellow lines and collided head-on with a 2015 Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound.

RELATED: Bicyclist on San Jose freeway killed in collision: CHP

The driver of the Hyundai, who was identified as 26-year-old Breanna Romero, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the Hyundai and the passenger in the Volvo sustained major injuries.

The driver of the Volvo, who police identified as 38-year-old Angelica Varon, was transported to a local hospital for major injuries and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.