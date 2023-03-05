Bicyclist on San Jose freeway killed in collision: CHP

A man was reportedly killed Saturday night after being hit by a car while riding his bike on Highway 101 in San Jose.

The man was biking in the left lane traveling northbound around 9 p.m. when the driver of a Mazda hit the bicyclist, causing him to be thrown into the center median, the Mercury News reported.

CHP has not released the name of the victim pending notification of next of kin, the Mercury News said.

Two lanes were closed for about two hours while authorities investigated, according to Bay City News.

Riding bicycles on highways is illegal in California.