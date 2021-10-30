1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at home of Gilroy City Councilmember

Gilroy police are actively investigating a shooting at the home of Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz that left one man dead and three others wounded.

Police announced the investigation early Saturday evening in a press release, saying that just before 1 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue in Gilroy.

Once at the scene, officers encountered a large outdoor party at the home.

Police found the four gunshot victims and learned that the shooting had just occurred prior to their arrival.

The three surviving victims were transported to nearby hospitals. Two of the three were reported to have life-threatening injuries. None of the four victims was identified.

"Because this remains an active investigation, I am unable to share more at this time but I would like to thank all of the members of the community who have reached out to express their concerns for their patience," Armendariz said in a statement. "I am thankful that my family and I, who live on Las Animas, were not hurt in this tragedy, and I pray for those whose loved ones have been touched by what has occurred."

SEE ALSO: Mom questions use of force in son's shooting by former Oakland cop

At least one person fired a gun during the altercation, police said.

Las Animas Avenue east of Murray Avenue was closed much of the day Saturday as the investigation continued.

Advertisement

Police didn't have any information to share regarding who was responsible. They're asking anyone with information to contact them at (408) 846-0330.