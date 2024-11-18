Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 4 hospitalized after boat capsizes near Bodega Bay

Published  November 18, 2024 3:21pm PST
Sonoma County
SONOMA, Calif. - One person died, and several others were hospitalized after a boat capsized near Bodega Bay on Monday, authorities said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office began receiving reports around 1:45 p.m. of a capsized boat near Salmon Creek, close to Bodega Bay.

Five people were located and rescued, but one of them was pronounced dead, according to sheriff's officials. The other four were transported to a local hospital, with their conditions unknown.

This incident is the latest fatal boating tragedy near Bodega Bay. On Nov. 2, a boat carrying six relatives overturned, leaving a 13-year-old boy as the sole survivor.