1 dead after getting hit by train in Santa Clara

A person was struck and killed by a train at the Santa Clara Station on Saturday morning, restricting rail service in the area, Caltrain said.

Southbound train 630, carrying 12 passengers, struck a person at the station in Santa Clara about 10:59 a.m., Caltrain spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew said in a statement. No one on the train was injured.

Emergency personnel are on scene and train service is currently stopped at the area.

The death marks Caltrain's sixth fatality of the year.

