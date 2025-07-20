Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after Petaluma police chase ends in rollover crash

Published  July 20, 2025 2:34pm PDT
Petaluma
One person died and three were hospitalized with critical injuries after their vehicle crashed as it was being pursued by Petaluma police officers Saturday night.

The incident began around 10:10 p.m. when officers received a report of an intoxicated driver at a gas station on Lakeville Highway.

Driver was seen swerving

What they're saying:

Police said they spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it after seeing the driver swerve into oncoming traffic. The driver failed to stop, and a chase ensued.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed off Lakeville Highway near Old Lakeville Road No. 1 and overturned, police said.

Officers immediately began pulling the occupants from the vehicle, which included the driver and three passengers.

"Tragically, one of the passengers passed away at the scene," the police department said.

The driver and the two other passengers were transported to a local trauma center with major injuries.

No identities released

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of those involved.

Petaluma police said the Santa Rosa Police Department is handling the criminal investigation, while the California Highway Patrol is conducting the crash investigation.

