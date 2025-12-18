Naturalization interviews canceled without notice: California attorney

The Brief As the Trump administration promises to strip citizenship from more foreign-born Americans, some people working toward U.S. citizenship have had their interviews canceled without notice. Immigration experts warn the lack of notice and explanation raises serious due process concerns. A client was told only that the interview would be put back on the calendar at some point, but there has been no word on when that could happen.



As the Trump administration promises to strip citizenship from more foreign-born Americans, some people working toward U.S. citizenship have had their interviews canceled without notice.

The interview is one of the final steps in the naturalization process. A Northern California immigration attorney says the sudden cancellations are unprecedented.

Hugo Vera, an immigration attorney, said his law firm has handled these types of cases for 25 years and has never seen a naturalization exam canceled outright without information on when it might be rescheduled.

Related article

"To hear that they’re just ignoring those rules — that the statutes and regulations are being ignored — it’s quite shocking, and it’s something that we’ve never seen before in immigration law," Vera told Sacramento station, KCRA3.

In recent weeks, oath ceremonies have also been canceled. Immigration experts warn the lack of notice and explanation raises serious due process concerns.

Vera said his client was told only that the interview would be put back on the calendar at some point, but there has been no word on when that could happen.