San Jose police investigate fatal crash involving stolen motorcycle

San Jose police are investigating a fatal traffic collision that took place last month and involved a stolen motorcycle.

An adult male on a motorcycle ran a red light at the intersection of Monterey Road and Branham Lane, authorities said. The northbound motorcycle then collided with a 2002 Mercury SUV with an adult male driver.

The SUV driver stayed on scene and complied with authorities after the collision.

The motorcycle, a 2005 Suzuki model, had formerly been reported as stolen, police said after the preliminary investigation.

After being taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on July 1.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office is currently withholding the victim's identity.

This marks this year's 36th fatal collision and 38th traffic death.