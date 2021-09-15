1 dead after vehicle goes over cliffside near Devils Slide part of Highway 1

article

A person is dead after their vehicle went over the cliffside near the Tom Lantos Tunnels on Highway 1 on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses reported seeing the incident at around 2:15 p.m. CHP is investigating after multiple agencies responded. One-way traffic traffic controls were in effect on Highway 1 for more than two hours Cal Fire - San Mateo, Santa Cruz Unit reported.

Screen grab from video shared by Cal Fire CZU where a vehicle and body were found a few hundred feet below Tom Lantos Tunnel, Devils Slide.

Photo of recovery effort near Devils Slide along Hwy 1 in San Mateo County, courtesy Cal Fire CZU.

The southbound direction in San Mateo County experienced continued delays into the evening and was expected to reopen by around 7 or 7:30 p.m., as emergency personnel responded, the CHP tweeted.

Cal Fire CZU updated the situation at around 4:30 p.m. to say recovery was underway at Devils Slide just south of the tunnel. Fire officials added that a vehicle and body were located a few hundred feet below the tunnel.

Traffic could be seen from SkyFOX backing up at the tunnel's entrance in the southbound side of Highway 1.

This is a developing story.