1 dead, another wounded in San Leandro barbershop shooting

San Leandro police are investigating a double shooting.

Police said the man killed inside the Harrison Brothers barbershop just after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday was an employee.

The other man, who survived the shooting, is a customer.

A man named Ty, who did not want to give his last name, is one of just two barbers who work there.

"I had just saw him," Ty told KTVU.

He had just left the shop about an hour before the shooting.

"I don’t know what happened but I know its due to senseless violence," Ty said.

Ty said his coworker, former apprentice, and friend, 47-year-old Jonathon Clay, who goes by the nickname Peanut, is the man who lost his life.

"Great guy. Life of the party. The smoothest dude on two feet," Ty said.

Pamela Rice works right around the corner.

"People just don’t have, you know, passion for other people’s lives. It’s sad," Rice said.

Police said the customer who was shot, was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.

Police have not released the identity of the suspects.

"We can’t confirm any motivations or whether or not the victims were targeted or if this was a crime of opportunity or a random act," Lt. Abe Tang said.

Sergio Taylor was one of Peanut’s customers and owns the nearby U-Haul store.

"Whoever did it, they need to be caught," Taylor said. "They took somebody who was part of this neighborhood a part of this community away."

According to Ty, Peanut had turned his life around, after spending time in prison.

He started working at the barbershop in 2007 and eventually took over the business.

"Really pray on him and I hope this can help other people, you know, wake up and see, you know, people need to live a better life."

Ty said Peanut leaves behind 6 kids.

Police have not confirmed Peanut was the victim, but his friend and coworker told KTVU, they are the only two people who work there.

This marks 5th homicide in San Leandro in 2023.