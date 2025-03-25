Fisherman dies at Rodeo Beach in Marin County; surfer pulled victim from water

A fisherman died at Marin County's Rodeo Beach on Tuesday afternoon after several people tried to rescue the victim by getting him out of the water and performing CPR, officials say.

The Southern Marin County Fire Department said at 3:30 they were told that bystanders at the beach pulled a person from the water and began life-saving measures.

That person was confirmed to be dead, officials said. Authorities initially had reports that there was a second person in the water, but those reports were later determined to be unfounded.

The fisherman had been fishing at Rodeo Beach in the Marin Headlands. A witness said they were fishing from rocks on the beach when a large wave swept the man into the water.

A surfer found the victim, pulled him out of the water and tried to resuscitate him. The victim died at the scene. This witness account was confirmed by Southern Marin Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Golden.

Golden said after the initial two reports that there were two people in the water, they began a water search that lasted about 45 to 50 minutes.

The US Coast Guard and the Kentfield Fire Department worked on the rescue effort that was called off at around 6 p.m. after learning no one else was pulled into the water.

Golden said a third person produced credible video of the fisherman fishing. That's when they made the determination that the fisherman was alone.

Authorities have not released the identity of the fisherman.

SkyFOX flew above the scene for a better vantage point of the situation.

There is currently a beach hazard alert until Wednesday at 11 a.m. along the coast. This can produce rip currents or sneaker waves, which are known to be dangerous and have pulled people into the ocean. Meteorologist Mark Tamayo included wave heights of 6 to 8 feet in his forecast. Authorities remind you not to turn your back on the ocean, especially during these conditions.

