1 firefighter still in hospital following West Oakland blaze

An Oakland firefighter remained in the hospital Wednesday following a fire Tuesday afternoon that hospitalized two of her colleagues, fire officials said.

The hospitalized firefighter is in stable condition and receiving care at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, Oakland fire spokesman Michael Hunt said.

When she is released depends on the progress she makes in the coming days, according to the department. All three firefighters as well as two residents hospitalized after the fire suffered smoke inhalation in the two-alarm blaze.

One of the injured firefighters was released late Tuesday. The other was kept overnight at Highland Hospital in Oakland and released earlier Wednesday, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported at 4:13 p.m. at the City Towers apartments at 725 Market St. near Seventh Street.

Crews called "may day" at 4:24 p.m. as they were attempting to enter the sixth floor of the residential tower because of a firefighter down, Hunt said. Crews immediately began extricating two firefighters.

Crews employed "multiple" ladder trucks to rescue residents who were on the balconies in the middle floors of the building, Hunt said.

The three injured firefighters were overcome by smoke as they were trying to rescue trapped residents, Hunt said Wednesday.

The American Red Cross will be assisting residents displaced from 12 units in the building, according to the fire department.

Hunt said the fire appeared to start in the area of a couch in a sixth-floor unit. The cause is under investigation.

Sixty-five firefighters in all responded to the scene and crews declared the blaze under control shortly after 5 p.m., Hunt said.