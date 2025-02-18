1 hurt in San Jose multi-vehicle crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - One person was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in San Jose on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
The crash happened at around 1:35 p.m. on Almaden Expressway, according to the San Jose Police Department.
One person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their condition was later upgraded to critical, but stable.
The southbound and northbound lanes of Almaden Expressway will be closed from Branham Lane to Hillsdale Avenue for several hours.
Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the crash.
The Source: The San Jose Police Department