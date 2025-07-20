1 hurt in stabbing near downtown San Jose bars

A person was stabbed early Sunday morning in downtown San Jose, near a row of bars and lounges in the city.

The stabbing happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of South Second and East San Fernando streets.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Their current condition is not known.

Video from the scene showed officers speaking to clubgoers near the crime scene.

Police have not provided information on a possible suspect or what led up to the incident.