1 hurt in stabbing near downtown San Jose bars

Published  July 20, 2025 9:11pm PDT
One person was hurt in a stabbing in San Jose early Sunday morning.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A person was stabbed early Sunday morning in downtown San Jose, near a row of bars and lounges in the city.

The stabbing happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of South Second and East San Fernando streets.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Their current condition is not known.

Video from the scene showed officers speaking to clubgoers near the crime scene.

Police have not provided information on a possible suspect or what led up to the incident.

