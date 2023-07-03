1 killed, 2 arrested after 'battle' with CHP, Alameda County sheriff's deputy

One man was killed and two others were arrested early Monday morning in what began as a crash with stolen car and then ended in a "battle" with a California Highway Patrol officer, according to an Alameda County Sheriff's spokeswoman.

In an early morning news conference, Lt. Tya Modeste said the man was killed after he was struggling and fighting with a CHP officer about 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of 163rd Avenue in Ashland, an unincorporated area near San Leandro, over what appeared to be the officer's weapon.

A sheriff's deputy arrived on scene to help and both the CHP officer and the deputy fired shots, Modeste said. She added that they are now trying to figure out what happened and whose shot killed the suspect.

"The CHP fired and we fired," she said.

Whose shots actually killed the suspect have not yet been determined, she said.

She also did not state whether any of the suspects were armed.

The CHP officer and the deputy were both responding to a report of a crashed Hyundai Elentra, Modesta said, which had been speeding along Interstate 580. The car had also been stolen out of Hayward, Modeste said.

RAW: Sheriff's spokeswoman details fatal shooting of suspect in ski mask

Three suspects ran from the car and officers were dispatched to help. All the suspects were in ski masks, she said.

When the deputy showed up, he spotted the CHP officer "on his back" on the ground in a "battle" with two suspects, Modeste said.

"He saw the CHP officer on his back, on the ground, fighting with two suspects, and it appeared the suspects was trying to disarm the CHP officers," Modeste said. "What I can tell you is that shots were fired. There is one decedant and two people in custody."

One suspect was arrested on scene and the other was eventually located with the help of a drone, Modeste said.

Modeste did not identify the deputy, the CHP officer, the man who was killed or the two in custody.

An Alameda County sheriff's deputy was involved in a fatal shooting of a suspect in Ashland. July 3, 2023

One person was killed and two were arrested after a crash with this stolen Hyundai Elantra near San Leandro. July 3, 2023

A man was killed after the CHP and an Alameda County Sheriff's deputy fired shots near San Leandro. July 3, 2023 Expand