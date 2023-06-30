SFPD releases evidence from deadly police shooting

Body-worn camera footage released on Friday by the San Francisco Police Department detailed the events leading up to a deadly police shooting in the Richmond district.

The evidence was made public during a virtual town hall meeting hosted by the police department. Police officials identified the cop who discharged his weapon as Officer Eduardo Villanueva, assigned to the Richmond station.

Villanueva was dispatched to respond to a report of an aggravated assault at a residence in the 700 block of 31st Avenue. Upon arrival, he encountered 37-year-old Marc Child, who was armed with a knife, according to authorities. Despite the officer's commands to drop the knife, Child advanced towards Villanueva and the officer fired his weapon, resulting in the suspect's death.

"I’d like to express my deepest condolences to Mr. Child’s surviving family members for the tragedy they’ve experienced," said Chief Bill Scott.

Alongside the released body-worn camera video, police also shared audio from the initial 911 call and shared evidence collected at the scene. The evidence included a bloody folding knife, several walking sticks, a narcotic substance, and two .40 caliber cartridge casings.

The initial 911 call was made by an 84-year-old man residing at the home, who reported that his wife had been assaulted by their son. The elderly man, identified as Roland Child by neighbors, informed the dispatcher that his son on drugs. Authorities stated that the elderly man had also suffered injuries during the incident and was bleeding from his face.

While inside the residence, Villanueva encountered Marc Child, who was armed with a knife. Despite the officer's repeated commands to drop the knife, the suspect continued to advance towards the officer, prompting Villanueva to discharge his firearm, authorities said

After the shooting, officers continued their search of the residence, where they discovered the body of a 76-year-old woman identified as Barbara Child, along with a deceased dog.

The suspect was known to be the adopted son of the couple residing in the home.

The 84-year-old surviving victim was later transported to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment.