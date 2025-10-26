1 killed, 2 injured in DUI crash near Petaluma

article

One person was killed and two others were injured in a three-car crash near Petaluma on Sunday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers were sent just after 5:55 a.m. to Lakeville Highway, just south of Old Lakeville Road No. 3, on reports of the crash.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed a Ford Mustang traveling southbound on the highway crossed the double yellow lines while attempting to illegally pass a Toyota Highlander, according to the CHP.

The Mustang crashed head-on with a Honda HR-V traveling northbound, and that collision caused the Toyota to spin off of the highway after it was struck on its left side.

A passenger in the Honda died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash, and the driver was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the Mustang – who was the only occupant in their car – also suffered major injuries in the crash, and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Their name was not released.

No one in the Toyota was injured in the crash.

Lakeville Highway was closed for more than four hours as authorities investigated the crash and cleared the scene.