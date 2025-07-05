1 killed, 4 injured in Hunters Point shooting

article

Five people were injured, and one of the victims died of their wounds.



One person was killed and four others were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting in the Hunters Point neighborhood of San Francisco.

San Francisco Police Department officers responded just after 12:05 a.m. to the 100 block of Harbor Road, near India Basin Shoreline Park, on reports of the shooting and found several victims suffering gunshot wounds, the department’s Officer Robert Rueca told KTVU.

Police provided aid to the victims until paramedics arrived to take them to a hospital. The SFPD reported two of the victims were transported with life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims ultimately died of their injuries, the SFPD reported. The person’s name was not released.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SPFD at 1-415-575-4444 or text an anonymous tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

