1 killed in East Oakland shooting

Published  March 17, 2025 6:39pm PDT
Oakland
The Brief

    • Oakland police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue. 
    • The identity of the victim has not been released.
    • Authorities have not provided suspect information.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Oakland on Monday.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue.

At the scene, officers located a gunshot victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they died.

Ongoing investigation

What's next:

The police department's homicide unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities have not provided information on a suspect in the case and said the investigation is ongoing.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The Source: Oakland Police Department

OaklandCrime and Public Safety