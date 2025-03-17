1 killed in East Oakland shooting
article
OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Oakland on Monday.
According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue.
At the scene, officers located a gunshot victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they died.
Featured
Ongoing investigation
What's next:
The police department's homicide unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Authorities have not provided information on a suspect in the case and said the investigation is ongoing.
The victim's identity has not been released.
The Source: Oakland Police Department