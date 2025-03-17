1 killed in East Oakland shooting

article

The Brief Oakland police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue. The identity of the victim has not been released. Authorities have not provided suspect information.



Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Oakland on Monday.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue.

At the scene, officers located a gunshot victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they died.

The police department's homicide unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities have not provided information on a suspect in the case and said the investigation is ongoing.

The victim's identity has not been released.