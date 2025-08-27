1 killed in West Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was fatally shot in West Oakland late Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Victim died at the scene
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of 17th and Brush streets.
Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, authorities said. The person died at the scene.
The Oakland Police Department's homicide unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and a possible suspect.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
The Source: Oakland Police Department