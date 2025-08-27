1 killed in West Oakland shooting

The Brief The deadly shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in West Oakland in the area of 17 and Brush streets. The victim died at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting remain under investigation.



One person was fatally shot in West Oakland late Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Victim died at the scene

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of 17th and Brush streets.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, authorities said. The person died at the scene.

The Oakland Police Department's homicide unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and a possible suspect.

The victim’s identity has not been released.