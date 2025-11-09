1 man killed, another shot in Richmond

article

One man was fatally shot in Richmond on Saturday, the same night a man arrived at an area hospital injured with a gunshot wound.

Now, police are investigating whether the two incidents are connected.

What we know:

Richmond Police Department officers were sent just before 8:10 p.m. on Saturday to investigate reports of shots fired in the area of Potrero Avenue and Carlson Boulevard, according to a department statement.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers gave the man life-saving aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was not released.

Not long afterward, a second person "arrived at a local trauma center" also suffering a gunshot wound, though police did not elaborate on the second victim’s condition.

What we don't know:

RPD investigators were working to determine if the second victim was injured in the same shooting where the man was fatally wounded, according to the department.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and a possible motive was not provided.

The man’s death marks Richmond’s third homicide of the year.