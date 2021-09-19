1 man killed, several others injured in early morning Oakland shooting

article

Oakland police say one man died and several others were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of 17th Street around 2:15 a.m. after hearing gunfire in the area.

When they arrived, officers found several victims who were suffering from one or more gunshot wounds.

Among the injured was a man from Stockton. He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.

Oakland police have not specified how many victims were involved in the shooting.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.