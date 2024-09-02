$1.1M Powerball ticket sold at Northern California liquor store
WOODLAND, Calif. - Someone in Northern California lucked out on a Powerball lottery ticket worth $1.1 million.
According to the California Lottery website, Romeys Liquor in Woodland sold the ticket.
Lottery officials said the ticket matched five of the Powerball numbers, though it did not win the $69 million jackpot.
The winning numbers for the jackpot, which no one claimed, were 4, 34, 35, 38, 69 and 19.
The next drawing is set for Monday night with the jackpot at $80 million. The estimated cash payout is $39.5 million.