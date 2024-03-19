Expand / Collapse search

By KTVU staff
Published 
Richmond
1 person hurt in apparent freeway shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. - All westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Richmond are closed at McBryde Avenue on Tuesday night. The California Highway Patrol says this is due to "police activity" from an apparent freeway shooting. 

It happened at around 8:45 p.m. CHP said the victim told officers it happened on the freeway and that they walked in a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Richmond Police Department is also checking the area to investigate. 

No suspect information was available. There was no word on a description of the gunman's vehicle. 

Officials did not have an estimated time for the lanes to reopen. Drivers should expect delays. 

This is a developing news story. 

