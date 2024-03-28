1 person killed in San Francisco shooting near Powell & Market streets

article

One person is confirmed dead following a shooting at Halladie Plaza in San Francisco on Thursday night, officials with the fire department say.

San Francisco police said two people have been detained and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

An SFPD sergeant said they received the call of the shooting at around 9:30 p.m. When officers responded to the scene they found a person who was wounded. Police would not confirm the fatality and only said that the victim was wounded.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and active. "We are still looking for possible suspects," said Sgt. Marissa Chung. Police are still looking into how the two people who were detained are involved.

BART service does not appear to be disrupted, but the BART street entrance at Powell Street station is closed.

San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management is alerting the public to avoid the area of Market and Powell streets.

The alert went out at around 9:50 p.m. SF Fire Department told KTVU that a call went out for a shooting at this location. A fire engine, ambulance, paramedic supervisor and a battalion chief were dispatched to the scene, the department said.

There is reportedly a yellow tarp covering a body at the plaza's entrance.

No information on the victim or what led to the shooting was provided.

We will update this story as we learn new details.