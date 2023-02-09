1 shot during Oakland catalytic converter theft

A person who tried to interrupt the theft of a catalytic converter was shot and wounded in Oakland on Thursday morning, the police department said.

The victim, whose condition is unknown, was likely shot on Eastlake Avenue in the Dimond district where police said they "located evidence of a shooting," although the victim was not there.

The victim was found later on 27th Avenue, near Foothill Boulevard, about 2.5 miles away. Police did not provide any information about the victim's age, gender or other characteristics, but said that person was hospitalized.

"Based upon the preliminary investigation, it appears a victim interrupted an individual(s) attempting to cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle," the Oakland Police Department said in an email.

It's unknown how many potential suspects are involved. It's also unclear if the vehicle's catalytic converter was actually stolen.