1 victim suffers life-threatening injury in San Jose shooting, police investigating
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are at the scene of a shooting Wednesday night where one victim has suffered a life-threatening injury.
Police said on Twitter that the shooting happened in the area of Story Road and Kollmar Drive at about 7:57 p.m.
Authorities did not have a motive or any suspect information. No further details were immediately available.
Police advise the public to avoid the area while they investigate.
The area of the shooting is along a busy thoroughfare with multiple businesses and a U.S. Post Office in the vicinity.
