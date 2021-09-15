Expand / Collapse search

1 victim suffers life-threatening injury in San Jose shooting, police investigating

By KTVU staff
San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are at the scene of a shooting Wednesday night where one victim has suffered a life-threatening injury. 

Police said on Twitter that the shooting happened in the area of Story Road and Kollmar Drive at about 7:57 p.m. 

Authorities did not have a motive or any suspect information. No further details were immediately available. 

Police advise the public to avoid the area while they investigate. 

The area of the shooting is along a busy thoroughfare with multiple businesses and a U.S. Post Office in the vicinity. 

We will update as more details become available. 