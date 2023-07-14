10-car crash on I-880 in Oakland after fatality reported

article

A 10-vehicle collision occurred Friday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland after someone died on the freeway a couple of hours earlier, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The multi-car collision, which was first reported at 3:42 a.m., occurred just north of the 66th Avenue off-ramp.

That's where a fatal collision occurred at 1:45 a.m., the CHP said.

A crumpled four-door sedan – the car where the driver died – was seen on a tow truck being taken away from the scene, near the Coliseum.



Bay City News contributed to this report.