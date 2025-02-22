Expand / Collapse search

10 displaced in San Francisco after home catches fire

By Thomas Hughes
Published  February 22, 2025 6:41pm PST
SFFD
Bay City News
Firefighters from the San Francisco Fire Department respond to a basement fire at 143 Blake St., in San Francisco, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Ten people were displaced. (San Francisco Fire Department via Bay City News)

SAN FRANCISCO - Ten people were displaced after a fire broke out in a residential basement in San Francisco on Saturday morning.   

The fire at 143 Blake St. was reported at about 8:10 a.m. and was extinguished at about 8:45 a.m.   

Three people were medically evaluated but declined to go to the hospital, the San Francisco Fire Department said on X.   

The Red Cross of Northern California was called to help the displaced find accommodations.   

The fire department asked the public to avoid the area between Geary Boulevard and Anza Street as firefighters worked on salvage and cleanup operations.   

