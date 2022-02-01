10 people have died in San Jose traffic accidents so far in 2022

article

Ten people were killed in car accidents during the first month of 2022, San Jose police said, with the most recent death occurring after a man died of injuries sustained after he was struck by an oncoming van.

Travis Daniel Repman, 37, of Santa Clara was struck on Jan. 23 about 4:40 a.m. near The Alameda and Newhall Drive.

A van, which witnesses said was possibly a transit van, struck Repman who was in the marked crosswalk of the intersection, police said on Tuesday. The van driver stopped momentarily and then drove away from the scene, police said.

Repman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. He died Jan. 28 from injuries he suffered in the collision, police said.

In this same time period, San Francisco - a city roughly the same size as San Jose – has had only one roadway death and Oakland – about half the size of San Jose-- had three, the Mercurry News reported.

Last year, 60 people were killed in car accidents in San Jose, including 23 pedestrians.

MORE: San Jose police arrest 4 suspects stemming from 2 homicides at restaurant

In San Jose, an analysis by the Bay Area News Group of traffic fatalities in 2021 found that 20% of roadway deaths occurred along two corridors — Monterey Road and Tully Road. Half of those who died occurred on San Jose's six-lane expressways that bring cars at high speeds through residential and retail districts. Community members have called for more pedestrian protections and fewer lanes and lower speed limits.

In San Jose, unhoused people made up around a fifth of the city’s traffic deaths, the news organization reported.

In a Facebook post, Erin Repman said that her brother had suffered severe head trauma and that relatives were able to say goodbyes to him before he died. He leaves behind a 17-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son.

A GoFundMe states that Repman lost an older brother in 2007.

"Going through something like this once in a lifetime is terrible but twice is something inconceivable," Erin Repman wrote. Police said that they do not know if the van driver or Repman had a traffic signal to proceed through the intersection.

Erin Repman also told KTVU in an interview that she believes her brother, who worked various retail jobs at Valley Fair Mall, had been walking with someone that morning, but she is not sure who.

She said she's still trying to figure out what he was doing or where he was going at that time of day.

Neither the van nor its driver have been identified.

MORE: Search continues for Alexis Gabe, 24, missing since Wednesday

This is the 9th fatal collision and victim number 10 of 2022 in San Jose. This is also pedestrian fatality number seven of the year, police said.

Traffic deaths across the United States began to spike in 2019, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration blamed speeding and other reckless driving behavior for the increases during the coronavirus pandemic. Before then, the number of fatalities had fallen for three straight years.

Last week, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pledged to tackle rising traffic fatalities through a national strategy aimed at reducing speed, redesigning roads and enhancing car safety features such as automatic emergency braking.

Buttigieg told The Associated Press that new federal data will show another increase in traffic fatalities through the third quarter of 2021. Those numbers are expected to point to a sizable increase in deaths compared with the same period in 2020, adding to a half-year traffic death total of 20,160 that already was the highest half-year figure since 2006.

"Somehow it has become over the years and decades as normal, sort of the cost of doing business," he said. "Even through a pandemic that led to considerably less driving, we continue to see more danger on our roads."

Buttigieg said his department is embracing a new "safe system" approach urged by auto safety advocates to bolster initiatives, underway in several cities, that seek to eliminate fatalities by taking into account more than just driver behavior.

Over the next two years, he said, his department will provide guidance as well as $5 billion in grants to states to spur lower speed limits and embrace safer road design such as dedicated bike and bus lanes, better lighting and crosswalks. When roads become safer for bicyclists and pedestrians, that opens up transit options overall and can lead to fewer dangerous cars on the road, he said.

NHTSA also plans to move forward on rule-making to require automatic emergency braking in all new passenger vehicles, set new standards on car safety performance by emphasizing features such as lane keeping assistance and require crash avoidance information on new car window stickers.

Money for the grants is included in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law, which has an additional $4 billion in funding through the Highway Safety Improvement Program.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact San Jose Police Detective Dellicarpini 408-277-4654.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



