Search continues for Alexis Gabe, 24, missing since Wednesday

The search continues in Contra Costa County for Alexis Gabe, 24, who has been missing since Wednesday.

After Gabe didn't come home Wednesday night, her family reported her missing Thursday morning.

"Day 5, it’s something very scary. My mom was crying all night, all morning," said Gwyn Marqus Gabe, Alexis' brother.

He and his girlfriend, Morgan Strenfel, have been leading the search efforts.

"It’s like a lot of adrenaline in the beginning, you know, you’re just kind of on autopilot doing anything that you can. Today it’s hitting pretty hard," said Strenfel.

The two hit the ground running as soon as Gabe's parents said she didn't come back to their family home in Oakley Wednesday night. She was reportedly last seen at an ex-boyfriend's house in Antioch.

On Thursday afternoon, family searching for Gabe found her car.

"Abandoned, keys in the ignition, door unlocked. And no sign of her. So that’s when things got pretty serious," said Strenfel.

"That right there was like this is real, this is happening," said Gwyn Marqus Gabe.

This weekend, friends and family organized a search party with volunteers putting up flyers all over the area, but Strenfel said they will not be doing that anymore.

"We know that police have covered all suspected areas and haven’t found any leads, so it’s a little bit spinning our wheels at this point," she said.

In an update on Facebook Monday night, Oakley police said locating Gabe is the department's top priority. They have even called in help from neighboring departments. They believe photos and video found could be helpful.

Gabe's family and friends are asking people to share their updates via the Facebook page Help Bring Alexis Gabe Home or donate to a GoFundMe to help buy posters and supplies.

"We’re just trying to notify the community, notify the surrounding areas, really just trying to spread the word and get her face out there so people are paying attention," said Strenfel.

If you know anything about Alexis Gabe's whereabouts, contact the Oakley Police Department at (925) 625-8060.