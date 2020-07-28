Expand / Collapse search

10-year-old boy on bike dies in collision with delivery vehicle

By KTVU staff
Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - Police in Lafayette are investigating a fatal trafffic collision where a 10-year-old boy was killed Tuesday afternoon. 

Officials said the unidentified victim was on his bicycle when he collided with a delivery vehicle on the 500 block of Merriewood Drive. Police were notified of the crash at about 12:48 p.m. When they arrived, they said they immediately began to render aid to the boy. 

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said. 

The driver of the vehicle was cooperative with police. 