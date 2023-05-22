10-year-old girl found fatally stabbed inside Oakland apartment

A 10-year-old girl was fatally stabbed inside an apartment in East Oakland Monday afternoon, according to police. The suspect is in custody.

The incident occurred around noon at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Bancroft Avenue, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Acting police Chief Darren Allison said officers responded to a unit at the complex after a call came in about a possible shooting or stabbing. But there was no record of a shot spotter activation.

Allison said when officers arrived at the scene, there was no evidence of shooting, however they found a knife with blood on it outside the home. That prompted officers to force their way into the home where they found a 10-year-old girl unresponsive with stab wounds to her neck, Allison said.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers located the suspect inside the home, who they said was trying to harm themselves.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. They are in critical condition.

Allison said the victim and the suspect are known to each other, but would not elaborate further on their relationship. They have not yet been identified.

SEE ALSO: 3 people shot, 2 fatally, over weekend in Oakland

Allison called the 10-year-old girl's killing as a "senseless and horrific act of violence." He added, "As a parent, I know that there is nothing more that tears at the heart than the loss of a child."

SkyFOX flew above the crime scene where officers were seen canvassing the two-story apartment complex where the homicide occurred.