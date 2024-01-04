10-year-old who fatally shot Sacramento boy won't face charges: prosecutors

A 10-year-old boy who fatally shot another boy in Sacramento over the weekend will not face charges in the case, prosecutors said. Only the alleged shooter's father faces charges from the case.

"Based on the facts currently known, the sole criminal liability and responsibility for the child's death lay exclusively with this Defendant," the Sacramento County District said in a statement obtained by KCRA.

Arkete Davis, 53, is the father of the young boy who fatally shot his playmate, 10-year-old Keith "KJ" Frierson, on Saturday.

Davis appeared in court on Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to felony gun charges. He was also charged with child endangerment, and for being an accessory after the fact.

Davis was not charged with murder, though prosecutors say he is responsible for Keith's death under California law, KRCA reported.

Davis and his son were arrested after the shooting, which happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex off Greenholme Drive on Saturday.

Investigators said that Davis' son had gone to his father's vehicle to get him cigarettes.

"He then took a gun from inside the vehicle and bragged that his father had a gun," said authorities. "He then proceeded to shoot the victim once and ran into a nearby apartment. Detectives located a firearm in a nearby trashcan, where Davis is believed to have tried to dispose of it."

Investigators said Davis was prohibited from owning or having a gun. The gun used in the shooting was reported stolen in 2017.

"The defendant knew or certainly should have known, the child was aware a gun was in the car," Deputy District Attorney Paris Coleman said in court. "Evidence and witnesses show that the defendant's child was overheard saying, 'See I told you my dad had a gun.'"

According to KCRA, the boy was originally taken to a youth detention center, but he was released from custody to his mother.

Davis is being held without bail after a judge ruled he posed a danger to the community.