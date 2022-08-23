100 firefighters battling massive San Francisco apartment building fire

A 3-alarm fire is burning at what appears to be an apartment building in San Francisco near McCallister Street and Divisadero Street.

The San Francisco Fire Department says more than 100 firefighters are working to get the blaze under control near Alamo Square.

Officials say two injuries have been reported, one firefighter suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay. A woman is in serious condition but with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Other tweets show dark, black smoke billowing from miles away.