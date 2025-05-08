$100K reward offered for info about San Francisco cold case homicide

article

Authorities are bringing renewed attention to a homicide in San Francisco more than 20 years ago that has since gone cold, offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspects.

The backstory:

On Jan. 18, 2002, Perry Bradstreet was robbed and carjacked before being fatally shot while running away, police said.

Bradstreet's car was set on fire before it was abandoned in the Oakdale Housing Project in the Bayview neighborhood around 2:30 a.m., police said.

Unidentified suspects in the homicide of Perry Bradstreet in 2002.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if Bradstreet was specifically targeted or if he knew the robbers. Officials didn't provide any information describing the suspects involved, but did share sketches of persons of interest.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the cold case is asked to contact District Attorney Investigator Gino Guerrero with the Homicide Unit at (415) 308-2048 or Homicide Investigator John Cunnie at (415) 553-9481.

Information that leads to a conviction in this case is eligible for a $100,000 reward.

Tipsters can anonymously report through the San Francisco Police Department tipline at (415) 575-4444.