$10K reward offered in violent death of beloved Oakland baker

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the death of a well-loved baker in Oakland.

Crime Stoppers is offering the reward in hopes of solving the violent case.

Jen Angel, the owner of Angel Cakes Bakery near Jack London Square, died Thursday night from the injuries she sustained in a robbery earlier this week.

The 48-year-old was sitting in her car in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo Bank in downtown Oakland Monday afternoon. Authorities said someone broke into her car as she was sitting inside and stole items.

She got out of her car and tried to get the items back, but the suspects drove off. During this transaction of events, Angel was reportedly dragged.

She was taken to the hospital with head injuries and put on life support, but she died three days later.