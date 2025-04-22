11-year-old injured in shooting, Suisun police say

article

Police say an 11-year-old was shot and injured in Suisun City on Tuesday. A suspect has not been taken into custody.

What we know:

The Suisun Police Department posted to social media at around 8 p.m. that there was a heavy police presence in the area of Whispering Bay Lane.

The victim's condition was stabilized at a local hospital where they are receiving medical treatment.

"At this time, there is no ongoing threat to the community, but please avoid the area," police said on social media.

Police said the incident is believed to be isolated.

No further details were immediately available. Police will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing news story.